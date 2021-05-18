Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $81.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2,719.76, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

