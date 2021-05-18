Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. 262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $726.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Valhi by 55,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

