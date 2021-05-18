Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires 1,208 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

