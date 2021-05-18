Van Strum & Towne Inc. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 4.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.31.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

