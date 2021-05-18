Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $185.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $145.41 and a 12 month high of $187.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average of $173.75.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

