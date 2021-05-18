Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 553,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. 173,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,625,675. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

