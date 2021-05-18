Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $41,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.09. 617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.44 and its 200-day moving average is $226.97. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

