Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.