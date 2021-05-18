Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.47 and its 200-day moving average is $126.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.