Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $195.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $207.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.42.

