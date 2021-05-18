Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 million.

A number of research firms have commented on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $444.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -1.50.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $583,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

