Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.82 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.52.

VRNS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 40,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

