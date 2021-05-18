Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Up 8.6%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. 105,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,778,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

VXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $852.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxart by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vaxart by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

