Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will announce $407.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.83 million and the highest is $410.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $336.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of VEC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.27. 31,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,360 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth $3,640,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

