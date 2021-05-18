Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.170-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.21 million.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. 10,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,276. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

