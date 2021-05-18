Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV opened at $247.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.74 and a 200-day moving average of $275.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.85, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.24 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

