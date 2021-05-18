Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $244.28 million and $1.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001122 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.