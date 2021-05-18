Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE VNE opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

