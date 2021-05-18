Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

VCYT stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after buying an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

