Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. 17,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.28 and a beta of 1.45.

VRRM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

