Vetri Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vetri has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $3,359.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vetri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00101103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.45 or 0.01498154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00119202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00064215 BTC.

Vetri Coin Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 356,633,430 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.