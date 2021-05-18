VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Boosted by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 104.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 0.4% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,451,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,826,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 957,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,228.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 966,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 893,473 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

