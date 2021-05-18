Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $66,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in NVR by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVR by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management boosted its position in NVR by 3,279.2% during the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NVR by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,871.49 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,847.15 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,922.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,464.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

