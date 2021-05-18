Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.15% of ESCO Technologies worth $61,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

