Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $64.79 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of IAA worth $64,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in IAA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 986.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IAA by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $83,360,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in IAA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

