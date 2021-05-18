Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $60,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

