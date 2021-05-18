Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $58,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $825,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after buying an additional 243,905 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO opened at $168.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.86 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.72.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

