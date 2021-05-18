Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 73,917 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,917 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $57,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in MetLife by 677.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

MET stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

