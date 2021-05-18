Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in clinical trials. Its drug candidates are in development for the treatment of solid tumors, leukemia, B-cell malignancies, lymphomas, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

