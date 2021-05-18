Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPCE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

