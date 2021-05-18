Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

