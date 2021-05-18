Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,168,000 after buying an additional 2,832,287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after purchasing an additional 522,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,152,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 266,208 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.