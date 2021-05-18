Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $557,000 in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after acquiring an additional 899,042 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,651,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 161,262 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $41.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

