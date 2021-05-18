Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $641,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average of $131.09. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

