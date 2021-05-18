Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,800 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $203,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2,667.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.46.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

