Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $123,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Vistra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 295,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,782.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 286,733 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 67,000 shares of company stock worth $1,086,790. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

