Vivid Coin Price Up 98.2% This Week (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $24,060.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 98.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00383575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00233462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.90 or 0.01399289 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

