Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vivint Smart Home traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 12,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 418,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

