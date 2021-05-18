Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 180.82 ($2.36).

LON:VOD traded down GBX 12.62 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 129.08 ($1.69). 198,597,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,043,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

