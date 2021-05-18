Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

VNT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 77.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vontier by 73.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after buying an additional 511,268 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Vontier by 234.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 187,777 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 646.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vontier by 27.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 57,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

