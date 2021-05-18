W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $79.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 545,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,777. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

