Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 615 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $194.57 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

