Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 522,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

VTI opened at $215.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

