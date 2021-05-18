Wade G W & Inc. Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 118.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.31 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.39.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

