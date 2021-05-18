Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 506 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $359,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

Shares of JPEM opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

