Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after buying an additional 902,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

