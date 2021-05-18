Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 301,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,740,965 shares.The stock last traded at $144.10 and had previously closed at $138.89.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

