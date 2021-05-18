Waltonchain Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $106.06 million and $16.71 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.57 or 0.07862040 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00203450 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

