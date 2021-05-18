Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Shares Up 2.7%

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 244.50 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 243 ($3.17). 309,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 418,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £622.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.33.

About Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

