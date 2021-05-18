Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $699,000.

Shares of LGLV stock opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.03.

